VIDEO: NASCAR Truck Series Driver Dislocates Shoulder During Victory Celebration

NASCAR racing is an incredibly dangerous sport, and injury can occur at any moment, even while celebrating.

On Sunday, NASCAR truck series driver Layne Riggs won his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile. It was a newsworthy event, to be sure, but what grabbed even more headlines was what occurred directly after his victory.

Riggs, 22, ascended to the top of his vehicle and began pumping his fist. However, after a few fist raises, Riggs suddenly grabbed his shoulder and indicated he was hurt. The victorious driver required assistance dismounting the vehicle in a most bizarre scene.

When you celebrate so hard you dislocate your shoulder. 😳🏁 https://t.co/h9kRsQineP pic.twitter.com/h9wLwKgffv — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 25, 2024

“I dislocated my shoulder,” Riggs said after the race. “I was celebrating so hard. It hurts like a mug, but hey, it was worth it. It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down.”

That’s a good thing because Riggs still has work to do in his quest to top the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings.

“Corey Heim is still in the lead in the playoff standings even after a seventh-place finish. Eckes, Majeski, Eckes, Sanchez, and Rajah Caruth round out the top five,” Fox News reports.