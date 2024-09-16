Chiefs Lose Star RB Isaiah Pacheco for ‘Several Weeks’ Due to Fractured Fibula

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl championship suffered yet another setback on Sunday.

Star running back Isaiah Pacheco broke his fibula while being tackled during Kansas City’s 26-25 victory over the Bengals. The injury will send the two-time Super Bowl chap to IR, necessitating him to miss at least four weeks.

“This was kind of the fear as he was leaving the stadium,” Rapoport said. “He was in a walking boot and on crutches. Any time they have to look at the bone, that’s not good. He’s going to have more tests today to see if there is associated damage … if there is damage to the ligaments.”

Any additional damage to the ligaments could easily add another four weeks to his recovery time, pushing a potential return date into early to mid-November.

Pacheco sustained the injury while being bent backward on a one-yard run up the middle.

The Chiefs will likely be without key free-agent acquisition Marquise Brown for the entire season as he undergoes shoulder surgery.

Currently, the Chiefs have veteran Samaje Perine and rookie Carson Steele behind Pacheco. However, with Perine’s limited role as primarily a pass blocker and Steele’s lack of experience, the Chiefs will likely look to add another runner.

Kansas City is 2-0, and next faces the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.