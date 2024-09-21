Caitlin Clark’s Autographed WNBA Rookie Card Sells for Eye-Popping Amount

The Indiana Fever’s decision to draft Caitlin Clark with the #1 overall pick has paid off in more ways than one: She’s had the most historic, record-breaking season in WNBA history, she’s led the Fever to the playoffs, and now, her autographed rookie card has sold for a record amount.

Clark’s rookie card has sold at auction for $84,000, breaking the record of $78,000 set earlier this year for an autographed 2022 Bowman University Caitlin Clark Superfractor.

“This issue from the Panini Instant line, which produces on-demand cards available for a limited time, commemorates the Indiana Fever taking Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft,” the description reads on the Fanatics Collect site.

“And one lucky collector received this 1/1 autographed version of the card. Clark’s impact on the WNBA is apparent through sizable increases in attendance and interest. And there’s bound to be plenty of interest in this 1/1 of the No. 1 pick. … [She’s] become the number one attraction in women’s hoops.”

According to Basketball Insiders, “The Panini Instant 1/1 card features the No. 1 draft pick holding up her Fever jersey on stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. The Blue Viper rookie RC card was also signed by Clark, “guaranteed” authentic by Panini America.

“Additionally, the Panini Instant 1/1 edition marked Clark’s first card showing her with a Fever jersey. On draft night, the Blue Viper card sold for $10,000 in a Dutch auction.”

Caitlin Clark didn’t just break records on the auction block. Her WNBA debut season eclipsed records for the most points scored by a rookie in WNBA history, the all-time scoring record for a point guard, the new mark for most assists in a single game, the record for most assists in a single season by any WNBA player, and the rookie record for the number of triple-doubles in a season. She also passed Diana Taurasi for second place for the most made three-pointers by any player in a season.