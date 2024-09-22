Caitlin Clark Named Unanimous AP WNBA Rookie of the Year

The mainstream media rarely gets it right, but they got it right on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark was the unanimous pick of the 15-member selection committee for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

“This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year,” she said to the AP’s Doug Feinberg. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason.”

The media foolishly and desperately tried to turn the rookie of the year race into a two-way competition between Clark and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. However, as the season wore on, Clark started breaking records, and Reese started injuring joints; clearly, there was no contest.

Reese amassed impressive double-double totals. However, she only did so by collecting the rebounds from her own missed shots. This is a fact evidenced by her woeful shooting percentage.

Clark, on the other hand, shot an amazing field goal percentage while eclipsing records for the most points scored by a rookie in WNBA history, the all-time scoring record for a point guard, the new mark for most assists in a single game, the record for most assists in a single season by any WNBA player, and the rookie record for the number of triple-doubles in a season. She also passed Diana Taurasi for second place for the most made three-pointers by any player in a season.

The scary part? She’s only a rookie. She’s going to get better, a lot better. And there will be many more awards coming her way.