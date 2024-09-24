Travis Kelce’s Mom Comes to Her Son’s Defense Amid Woeful Start to Season, Hints at ‘Behind the Scenes’ Drama

Many people are talking about Travis Kelce’s poor start to the 2024 season and questioning his dedication to football amid his highly public relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Now, Kelce’s mom is weighing in.

After a Sunday Night Football broadcast in which analysts Cris Collinsworth and Marvin Harrison marveled at yet another game without the “magic” between Kelce and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Donna Kelce, 71, says the criticisms of her son have been “harsh.”

‘You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera,” Donna Kelce told People. “And it’s just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes.

“You don’t realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you… so it’s kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7.

Travis Kelce has only eight receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns through three weeks of the season. To put it in perspective, after the first three games of the 2023 season, Kelce had 17 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. So, the three-time Super Bowl champ isn’t doing half what he’s accustomed to doing.

Collinsworth said he was “flabbergasted” by the degree to which Kelce had become almost a nonfactor in the field. Fellow NBC analyst Marvin Harrison addressed the issue in further detail.

“He’s busy,” Harrison explained. “He’s got a lot on his plate. You think about it. He’s doing a lot of different things. Media-wise, he’s playing football. He’s got other things going on.

“When you’re in that situation, you’ve got to forget about everything else and focus 100 percent on football. That’s the main responsibility.

“Guys are making plays on him. Jesse Bates did a heck of a job on him tonight.

“He (Kelce) just doesn’t have the same speed. He’s a good player still but I don’t believe he’s a great, great player.”