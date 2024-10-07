Vikings’ October 7 Statement Blasts ‘Antisemitism and Islamophobia’

The Minnesota Vikings have released a statement condemning ‘antisemitism and Islamophobia’ on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ horrific attack on Israel, in which nearly 1,500 people were killed or taken hostage.

The Vikings posted the statement blasting Hamas’ “reprehensible” attack on X Monday morning.

“Today, as we remember the first anniversary of the reprehensible Hamas attacks on Israel, we mourn the loss of all innocent lives from this ongoing conflict. We stand against the rising antisemitism and Islamophobia and know we must steadfastly work towards combating hate in all forms. We pray for the 101 hostages who have yet to be freed, and our deepest hope is for a future of peace and safety throughout the region.”

“In the year since, Israel has smashed the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza; begun uprooting Hezbollah terrorists from its northern border; destroyed facilities in Yemen used by Houthi rebels; and threatened Iran itself with attack,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak writes.

“Israelis cannot move on past October 7 while there are still roughly 100 hostages being held by Hamas. Though some 34 are believed to be dead, many are thought to be alive. Public ceremonies and demonstrations on Monday in Israel stressed the need to bring the hostages home — whether through a diplomatic deal or, if possible, by military rescue.”

The Vikings’ post drew mixed reactions on X.

The Vikings are off to a 5-0 start and will have a bye this week.