No one can upstage former President Trump at one of his rallies. However, as far as Detroit is concerned, the three-time Republican nominee welcomed a much-loved supporting actor to the stage.

At a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit on Thursday, Trump spotted boxing legend and Detroit native Thomas “Hitman” Hears in the crowd, bringing him up on stage to thunderous applause from the hometown fans.

“I won so much money betting on this guy. … Some of the greatest fights in history,” Trump said. “One of the greatest fights of all time, and man, I’ll tell you what, he was something special.”

The unexpected invite to the stage moved Hearns.

“Hearing those nice words coming from you, man, this can’t be real. … Hearing it come from you, I’m very excited. I want to fight now.”

Hearns’ era of dominance in boxing spanned a generation from 1977 to 2006. During that time, he became the first boxer to win championships in five different weight classes. He would eventually win belts in six weight classes, a feat matched by four other Hall of Fame fighters.

Most boxing experts consider the first round of Hearns’ 1985 bout against “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler the greatest round in boxing history. The Kronk Gym product was also known for legendary battles against Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.