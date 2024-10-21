Donald Trump Delivers Locker Room Story About Golf Legend Arnold Palmer

Former President Donald Trump delivered a locker room anecdote about golf great Arnold Palmer during his campaign stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday that raised more than a few eyebrows.

Trump focused on the four-time Masters champion and well-known Republican born in Latrobe, as he was the perfect subject for Trump’s campaign stop in Pennsylvania. Indeed, Trump spoke about the golf legend for about ten minutes. But at one point, he gave perhaps a bit too much information with a locker room story about Palmer, CBS News reported.

“He was an incredible man, he was an incredible champion, and he came from Latrobe,” Trump said just ahead of his anecdote.

“This is a guy that was all man,” Trump quipped. “This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.'”

“I had to say it,” Trump said, laughing.

Palmer’s daughter, though, was not amused by the tall tale. Though she said she was “not really upset” by Trump’s comment, she also did not support his words.

She added, “There’s nothing much to say,” before insisting, “I think it was a poor choice of approaches to remembering my father, but what are you going to do?”

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was also asked about Trump’s off-color remark during his visit on CNN’s State of the Union show on Sunday. But he sidestepped the issue and pleaded with Harris to “put the rhetoric aside.”

“This shouldn’t be about personalities, it should be about policies,” Speaker Johnson replied.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston