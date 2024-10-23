Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers Star Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela Dies at 63

(UPI) — Legendary Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who won Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award honors and a World Series in 1981 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died, the team announced. He was 63.

The Dodgers said the man who inspired the fan fueled “Fernandomania” movement died Tuesday in Los Angeles. They did not provide a cause of death.

“On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes.

“He galvanized the fan base with the ‘Fernandomania’ season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”

Valenzuela, a Navojoa native, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 1980 and earned six-consecutive All-Star selections. The left-handed pitcher went 13-7 with 2.48 ERA and a league-high 180 strikeouts over a National League-best 25 starts in 1981.

He also totaled 11 complete games and an MLB-best eight shutouts that season en route to Cy Young and Rookie of the Year honors.

Valenzuela spent 11 seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, California Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. He went 173-153 with a 3.54 ERA over 453 career appearances.

Valenzuela finished as a Top 5 vote getter for Cy Young honors on four occasions.

“Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodgers left-hander’s rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as ‘Fernandomania.’

“His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.

“Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball. He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country.

“As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game. Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired.”

Valenzuela returned to the Dodgers as a radio commentator in 2003. He also worked as a color commentator for SportsNet LA. The longtime Dodgers pitcher was a coach for Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The Dodgers officially retired his No. 34 in 2023.

Manfred said Valenzuela will be honored during the 2024 World Series, which will start Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The first pitch for that matchup between the New York Yankees and Dodgers is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EDT in Los Angeles. The World Series will air on Fox.