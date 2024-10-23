Hollywood star and Texas alum Matthew McConaughey is not pleased with Longhorns fans after they threw hundreds of water bottles on the field Saturday night following a controversial call during Texas’ loss to Georgia.

The incident occurred in the closing moments of the third quarter. Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron intercepted Carson Beck and returned the ball inside the Georgia 10-yard line. However, a flag was thrown on the play, and after a quick conference, the officials ruled that Barron was guilty of pass interference, which nullified the penalty.

Texas fans were immediately and justifiably outraged by the call, especially since it was clear from the replay that Georgia receiver Arian Smith had initiated the contact with Barron. The boos lasted a while but then turned into something more as the crowd began throwing dozens of bottles on the field.

The officials’ discussion eventually overturned the call, but the damage was done; Matthew McConaughey was very upset.

“First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let’s continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn’t get the W, you created a measurable home-field advantage,” McConaughey wrote.

“But let’s get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we’re better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class. So, going forward, let’s clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that.”

The SEC fined Texas $250,000 for the bottle-throwing incident.

“While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time,” the conference said.