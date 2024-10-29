Puerto Rican NFL Player Blasts Leftists for Attack on Comedian at Trump Rally

San Francisco 49ers player Jonathan Feliciano, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, is blasting the left and the media for attacking a comedian who appeared at Donald Trump’s huge rally at Madison Square Garden last weekend.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe — whose schtick is as an insult comic — quickly came under fire for joking that Puerto Rico is an “island of garbage” at the October 27 rally in New York. But NFL player Feliciano was not at all offended.

The 49ers guard took to his X account to scold people for getting mad at a comedian.

“The only Puerto Ricans that are mad about @TonyHinchcliffe joke are mad because it helps push their agenda. Tony’s joke was so soft compared to his usual material,” he wrote.

For his part, comedian Hinchcliffe was unapologetic over the joke.

“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist,” Hinchcliffe wrote in a post on X. “I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian, Tim…. It might be time to change your tampon.”

Those attacking Hinchcliffe are the same people who criticized Trump supporters for criticizing the “humor” of comedian Kathy Griffin, who was roundly blasted for a 2017 photo in which she was seen holding Donald Trump’s bloody decapitated head by its hair. At that time, liberals blasted people for criticizing Griffin’s “funny joke” and complained that criticizing a comedian was out of bounds.

