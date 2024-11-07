Sports Talk Radio Legend Accuses Male Voters of Sexism Following Trump Election Win

New York sports talk radio legend Mike Francesa sees a pattern in President-Elect Trump’s two presidential wins: Sexism.

Francesa shared his political insights on the Mike Francesa Podcast, in which he told his listeners that many men are just not ready for a female president.

“There is part of this country, and I think a very big part of the male population that votes is not yet ready to have the face of this nation be a female. And it’s pretty obvious, he lost to Biden,” Francesa said.

“And, if you noticed last night, all of a sudden, as soon as he took the lead, there were no accusations about any (fraud). It’s amazing how secure the election became as soon as the numbers went the right way.”

Of course, there were fewer accusations of meddling or cheating this year because, unlike in 2020, the voting process was not overwhelmed with tens of millions of mail-in ballots, which required days and days to count. As for the charge of sexism, male voters would have chosen Trump over Joe Biden (a man) if he had run, which is the only reason why Kamala Harris was in the race.

Moreover, it appears that even women were less “ready to have the face of this nation be a female.” Joe Biden won the female vote by 15% in 2020, while Kamala Harris only won it by 10%. So, even women were less inclined to vote for Harris.

President-Elect Trump won 312 electoral votes, all seven swing states, and captured the popular vote by early five million votes.