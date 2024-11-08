49ers Player Torches Dems After Trump’s Election Victory: ‘They’re Not Learning’

San Francisco 49ers long-snapper Taybor Pepper is blasting Democrats for bungling “2 election cycles” President-Elect Trump and says that failure has “unironically” pushed him farther to the left.

In response to a highly critical statement from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Pepper laid the blame for Trump’s sweeping electoral victory at the feet of the Democrat National Committee (DNC).

“I’m unironically getting pushed further to the left after this election cycle,” Pepper wrote on X. “The DNC has bungled 2 election cycles against trump, and they’re not learning.

“If you’re not growing, you’re dying. They can’t keep running the same playbook and expecting election outcomes to change.”

In his post, Sanders blamed the DNC’s abandonment of the working class as the primary reason for the party’s defeat.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders said. “First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well.

“While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Sanders’s statement was not received well by the DNC. Jaime Harrison, chairman of the DNC, called the Vermont senator’s statement “straight-up BS.”

“Biden was the most-pro worker President of my lifetime- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs, and even marched in a picket line, and some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country,” Harrison wrote on X.

“From the child tax credits to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes. There are a lot of post-election takes, and this one ain’t a good one.”

Of course, if any of that were true, Vice President Harris may have won the election.