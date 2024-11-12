‘Dude!’ Oft-Concussed Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Sparks Social Media Hysteria After Using His Head to Make a Tackle

Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa sent social media users into a frenzy Monday night after the often-concussed player used his head to tackle a defender during an interception return.

The moment came with roughly ten minutes left in the second quarter when Rams linebacker Christian Rozenboom picked off Tagovailoa. As the Rams linebacker raced down the sideline, he was cut off by Tagovailoa, who dove head-first at Rozenboo’s legs and took a knee to the head.

Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion and passed. However, after he recklessly launched himself at Rozeboom, X users vented their shock and frustration at the young quarterback.

After the game, Tagovailoa addressed his decision-making on the tackle attempt.

“I feel good. Everything’s good…I wasn’t planning on using my head to go hit him.”

The Dolphins won the game, beating the Rams 23-15. Undoubtedly, a much-needed win took some heat off the Fins and allowed Tagovailoa to laugh about the incident. However, things could have very easily turned out differently. Tagovailoa insisted he has no plans to retire due to the – at least three concussions he’s suffered as a pro.

“If they would have told me that I couldn’t play, I would have definitely taken that into consideration, but there were no talks like that,” he told ESPN. “It never stuck in my mind that I was ever thinking of retiring.”

Tagovailoa had one of his best games of the year, completing 20 of 28 for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one pick.

Next, the Dolphins will face the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.