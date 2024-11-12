Knicks Legend Throws Shade at Caitlin Clark During Live Broadcast

Caitlin Clark took more than her fair share of verbal abuse during the WNBA season. Now, even though the season has long since passed, she’s still taking abuse.

The WNBA’s only true star was seated courtside for Sunday night’s Knicks-Pacers game at Madison Square Garden. The cameras panned over to Clark, who sat beside her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. At that point, play-by-play announcer Mike Breen introduced the woman who needed no introduction to the television audience.

Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier, who handles color analyst duties on the MSG broadcast, assessed Clark.

“She doesn’t look that formidable. I could stop her,” Frazier said on the air.

The sarcastic comment got a quick laugh from Breen, and several comments were made on X.

Frazier was one of the NBA’s best point guards during his run with the Knicks from the late 60s to the early 70s. He definitely could have stopped Clark then, but he would probably have his work cut out for him today.

But, of course, Frazier was joking.

Clark’s 19.2 points-per-game average this year is similar to the 18.9 points-per-game Frazier averaged throughout his career.

The Knicks could have used either Clark or “Clyde” in his prime, they ended up losing to the Pacers, 132-121.