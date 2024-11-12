The Homes of Chiefs Stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Burglarized Hours Apart

The homes of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were both burglarized only hours apart last month.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office reported that the burglary of Mahomes’ sprawling estate in Belton, Missouri, was reported around midnight on October 6. Kelce’s home in Leawood, Kansas, was broken into during the early morning hours of October 7, according to TMZ.

It has not been reported what might have been stolen if anything, but police logs seem to note that Kelce didn’t report the break-in until Oct. 8.

Police sources say that the burglars were likely part of the same ring that has been targeting the area recently.

Mahomes has owned the property since 2020 and recently finished building her home there.

As for Kelce, he recently moved into his house in the last few years, paying $6 million for the property.

In July, the Kansas City Police Dept. announced the arrest of eight people in a large theft ring.

The robberies of the Chief’s star’s homes came on the tail of a string of break-ins around the city’s downtown area, where five businesses were robbed at the end of October.

