Boston Radio Host Blasts Belichick After Patriots Victory over Bears: ‘He’s Such a D*ck’

There was a time when Bill Belichick could do no wrong in Boston, that time is over.

Following the Patriots’ Week 10 win over the Patriots—one of the few wins the Pats have had this year—Belichick, who now serves as an analyst on multiple networks, said that New England’s victory had more to do with Chicago’s awful offense than it did with the Patriots playing well.

This reaction seems to have provoked a response from Boston radio host Fred Toucher of the Toucher and Hardy show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, who called Belichick a “d*ck” for not giving his old team credit.

“Good old Belichick, who bad-mouthed the team again last night. He is such a d*ck,” Toucher said. “I can’t believe Patriots fans don’t look at the guy now and think, ‘What a petty little pr*ck.’ Because even when they do well, he doesn’t give them credit for doing well.

“When they do bad, I can see him crapping all over them, right? Because at least that’s in the guise of doing your job. But when they do good, and you don’t give them any credit. Literally make the statement, ‘Well, it’s really not so much about the Patriots as it is the Bears.’ That’s holding a vendetta.”

Belichick has been consistently critical of the Patriots this year. Then again, the Patriots have been consistently bad all year.

New England, 3-7, defeated Chicago 19-3 on Sunday. However, Beichick’s take that the victory was owed more to Chicago’s offensive ineptitude is backed up by facts. Chicago amassed less than 200 yards of total offense in the game, with Rookie Caleb Williams completing barely half of his passes (16-30) for a paltry 120 yards. Meanwhile, New England produced a touchdown and four field goals on 328 yards.

What exactly was Belichick supposed to say? Was he supposed to hail new Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for going 15-25 for 184 yards, with one touchdown and one pick?

It’s easy to understand the frustration: The Patriots spent 20 years at or near the top of the mountain, and now they’re at sea level looking up at everyone else (except for the Bears, apparently). It’s good they got a win, but neither Belichick nor anyone else should have to act like that’s any extraordinary feat, especially since Chicago is objectively awful on offense.

That’s not a vendetta; it’s just facts.