Alabama A&M Football Player Medrick Burnett Dies After Head-On Collision During Game

Alabama A&M football player Medrick Burnett has died from complications from a head injury after a head-on collision with another player suffered during an October 26 game.

Burnett, 20, took a head-on blow during a game against Alabama State, sending him to the hospital. Now, a month after the game, he has died from his injuries, the Daily Mail reported.

Not long after being admitted to the hospital, Burnett was listed in stable condition. However, he had “several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain,” said his sister, Dominece. “He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life,” she added.

The school has released a statement lamenting the loss of the redshirt freshman.

“Today, our Bulldog family is heartbroken by the loss of Medrick Burnett Jr.,” Alabama A&M Athletics Director Dr. Paul A. Bryant said in a statement. “Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.”

“While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal,” the statement added.

Burnett’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his family’s medical and housing expenses.

“Medrick Burnett Jr. will forever be remembered as a Bulldog. His spirit will remain an inspiration to all of us, reminding us of the importance of unity, resilience, and love,” the team said in a statement.

