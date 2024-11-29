Megan Rapinoe Defends Zambian Soccer Player Embroiled in Gender Controversy

Former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is defending Zambian soccer player Barbra Banda, who recently got caught up in a controversy over a testosterone level that is mysteriously higher than that of an average female.

Banda, 24, became controversial in Britain after the BBC crowned her as its soccer player of the year, even though she did not play in Zambia’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 due to questions over her gender and testosterone levels, according to the Daily Mail.

Banda had joined the Orlando Pride and helped the team win the National Women’s Soccer League championship but also played on Zambia’s Olympic soccer team this year, spurring the BBC’s choice of honor.

In response to the criticism of Banda, Rapinoe jumped into the imbroglio to side with Banda.

Rapinoe took to her Instagram to praise Banda, writing, “You’ve thrilled, entertained and inspired us, and the world, all year long. This is so deserved, as is every bit of your success. You stand so much taller than the tiny people trying to tear you down.”

“Proud as hell that you’re a womens footballer, pushing the games to new heights. We love you Babs,” Rapinoe wrote, and added, “and to all the hateful little people out there hate hate hatin, HOP TF OFF, yall are sad.”

Not everyone has been supportive of Banda. Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling, for one, has blasted the BBC for naming Banda the Footballer of the Year and accused the British TV corporation of spitting in women’s faces.

