An emotion-packed rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan turned into an emotion-filled fight at midfield after Wolverines players planted their flag in the middle of the Block O at midfield.

Following their 13-10 win over the Buckeyes, their fourth consecutive win over their archrival, Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore attempted a repeat of what Baker Mayfield did years ago when he was at Oklahoma and planted their flag at midfield, which led to a massive brawl.

Ohio State players making their way off the field saw the display and immediately charged into the mass of Michigan players and coaches.

Several police officers had to intervene, and many players were pepper sprayed during the melee.

Order was eventually restored after several minutes of skirmishing, but the final shoe at “The Shoe” is yet to drop. Michigan won the game and will go on to play a bowl game. The Buckeyes will head to the College Football Playoff as an at-large bid. However, after the Big 10 reviews the tape of the fight after the game, several Buckeyes players are likely to face suspensions due to their role in the fray, which could mean multiple Ohio State players will miss at least a half, if not the entirety of their first-round playoff game.