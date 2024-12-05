REPORT: Bill Belichick Interviews for Head Coaching Vacancy at North Carolina

If you had Bill Belichick taking the first interview of the coaching cycle at an ACC school, please come collect your winnings.

Several reports indicate that Bill Belichick interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at the University of North Carolina. However, according to local news, the eight-time Super Bowl champion seems unlikely to coach at UNC.

According to Andrew Carter of the News & Observer, Source confirms @InsideCarolina report that Bill Belichick interviewed for UNC’s head coaching vacancy. “He blew them away in the interview.” Am told Belichick’s interest is high, and genuine. But extremely unlikely to happen due to his age (72) and lack of college experience.

The Tar Heels job became open at the end of the season after UNC parted ways with longtime head coach Mack Brown, who recently turned 80.

The relatively youthful Belichick, 72, would bring the best resume in the history of football to North Carolina or any team he goes to. He has eight Super Bowl championships as a head coach or coordinator, a dozen Super Bowl appearances, and 302 victories, only 26 wins behind the all-time leader, Don Shula.

What he wouldn’t bring is experience coaching college football.

Does that mean Belichick couldn’t coach college football? It’s an interesting question to ponder.

In the pre-NIL days, when recruiting was based on a slick presentation and “winning the living room,” someone with Belichick’s demeanor may have struggled. However, Belichick might thrive in the NIL world, where recruiting is based on money. It’s basically the same system he operated under in the NFL, except there’s no salary cap.

In any event, it likely won’t happen. Still, the mere fact that it happened, that Belichick took a college interview shows how badly he wants to get back into coaching and that if the right NFL job doesn’t open up, he will entertain other options.