NFL Legend Randy Moss’ Son Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Claims About Father’s Illness

The son of former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and Hall of Famer Randy Moss is blasting unsourced social media speculation about his father’s health, calling the claims “disgusting.”

Recently, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. – the father of former Cardinals star Larry Jr. – took to his social media to claim that Moss is suffering from a debilitating case of liver cancer. But Moss’ son, Thaddeus Moss, countered that claim and blasted Fitzgerald for speaking without authorization from Moss or his family.

Last week, Moss announced he was dealing with a “personal health challenge.” He also announced that he is stepping away from his work at ESPN for an “extended time” to address this health issue. However, Moss did not state exactly what health issues he was facing.

That is where Fitzgerald Sr. jumped in to pass around the claim that Moss was diagnosed with liver cancer. But the claim incensed Moss’ son, who jumped to his own social media to blast Fitzgerald for speaking out of turn.

“This is disgusting. You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you, so check your fucking sources,” Thad Moss wrote on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald Sr.’s own son also scolded his dad for attempting to speak for the Moss family.

“Dad, I think it’s best to respect his privacy on this,” Larry Jr. wrote before deleting the post per the Daily Mail. “If he feels ready to share more about his health, he will. In the meantime, let’s focus on sending him positive energy, prayers, and support rather than speculating.”

The rumor that Moss has “liver cancer” percolated through social media after Fitzgerald Sr.’s post, but Thad Moss is disputing the claims.

At one point, Thad replied to a post by former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who lamented that Moss had liver cancer and told Favre, “Brett, the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to.”

