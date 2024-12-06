Hall of Famer Randy Moss Steps Away from ESPN to Battle Health Issues

Hall of Famer Randy Moss is taking “extended time” away from his duties on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown to battle an undisclosed illness, the network reports.

In a statement posted to X on Friday, ESPN announced that the star analyst would miss “extended time to focus on a personal health challenge.”

“(Moss) briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming back when he is ready,” the statement read.

During last week’s episode of Sunday NFL Countdown, Moss announced at the beginning of the show that he was “battling something,” but he did not disclose the illness.

“I have some great doctors around me,” Moss explained. “I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys, I feel great. But if y’all see me with these Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful,” Moss said on Sunday. “I’m battling something.”

Moss’s ESPN co-hosts, Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, and Tedy Bruschi, also wore glasses to show their support.

The former Minnesota Viking is the longest-tenured member of the ESPN Sunday morning flagship show, joining the cast in 2016.