Eli Manning Voted as Finalist for Hall of Fame in First Year of Eligibility

Eli Manning was voted in Saturday as one of the 15 finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame induction and in his very first year of eligibility.

Manning, who spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls along the way, has a shot at entering the Hall of Fame on Feb. 6 when the nominees will be announced, the New York Post reported.

Retiring in 2019, Manning finished his career with 57,023 passing yards, 366 passing touchdowns, and 244 interceptions out of his 236 regular season games.

Manning was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, led the Giants to the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2012, was named MVP in each of those contests, and was selected for the Pro Bowl four times.

“It’s one of those deals that you can’t control, you can’t worry about,” Manning told The New York Post in 2022. “Everything has been done. All the passes have already happened. I’m just enjoying retirement and the new things that I’m doing, my family, and coaching my kids in their sports. I’m probably more worried about whether they are going to make the All-Star team than I am about whether I’m going to make the Hall of Fame.”

The other fourteen finalists include Terrell Suggs, Luke Kuechly, Marshal Yanda, Steve Smith, Eric Allen, Antonio Gates, Jahri Evans, Jared Allen, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Willie Anderson, Adam Vinatieri, Darren Woodson, and Fred Taylor.

Manning has been making a living as an ESPN commentator since he retired from the NFL as host of the ManningCast along with his brother, Peyton.

