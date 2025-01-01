New Year’s New Orleans Terror Attack Raises Stakes for Super Bowl Security

In the wake of Wednesday’s terror attack in New Orleans, officials say they are reviewing their security measures for the NFL’s upcoming Super Bowl, which is set to be held at Caesars Superdome on February 9.

The concern rose after a man drove a truck through a large group of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street early on Wednesday, killing at least ten and injuring 30 more.

The truck’s driver has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42. He was shot and killed by police after the early morning attack. Officials have also reported that Din Jabbar’s truck had a black ISIS flag attached to its rear gate, and the FBI is investigating the incident as a terror attack.

College football has already postponed the Sugar Bowl, which was set to be played Wednesday evening. The postponed date for the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs has not yet been announced.

But the terror attack has also raised questions about the safety and security of the Super Bowl, which is only a month away in New Orleans.

Walt Leger III, head of New Orleans & Company, the city’s official tourism marketing organization, told the New Orleans Times-Picayune that all security measures are being revisited.

“There will be more deep conversations in the coming days and weeks to discuss possible enhancements for the Super Bowl,” Leger told the paper. “We already had a great plan in place, and certainly, when there is an event like this, it makes you look and see what further enhancements might be made.”

Shane Guidry, a close associate of Louisiana Gov. Republican Jeff Landry, echoed that concern.

“Obviously, if this is tied to a larger terrorist plot, we need to rethink security measures for the Super Bowl,” Guidry said. “But I think we can do it safely, with local, state, and federal law enforcement working together.”

Still, Jay Cicero, CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Federation, noted that the city of New Orleans plans to host its 13th Super Bowl, and its security measures have been taken with extreme seriousness.

“We have been working collaboratively with our public safety partners and the NFL for more than two years on comprehensive security plans for the 2025 Super Bowl,” Cicero said. “These discussions and plans will continue in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Finally, Metropolitan Crime Commission Board Chairman Gregory Rusovich urged people not to blame the city for Wednesday’s attack.

“I don’t think you can blame New Orleans for a terrorist act. Every city is vulnerable to that threat. That is why Homeland Security and the FBI are leading things,” Rusovich insisted. “Now, we will double down between local, state, and federal law enforcement to protect visitors and locals for the Super Bowl.”

