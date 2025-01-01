Report: New Orleans Ramming Suspect Identified as ‘Shamsud Din Jabbar’

The suspect accused of plowing a pickup truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 10 and injuring at least 30 on New Year’s Day, is named Shamsud Din Jabbar, according to a law enforcement source, Nola.com reported.

The outlet also reported the suspect is 42 years old and that he was carrying an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag in the vehicle.

Police shot and killed him after the attack.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Aletha Duncan first said the attack was not a “terrorist event.”

However, President Joe Biden later said in a statement that the attack was being investigated by the FBI as an act of terrorism.

This story is developing.