Former Fox Sports commentator Jason Whitlock has gotten himself in hot water for what many are calling “misogynistic” comments about former colleague Joy Taylor’s physical attributes.

Whitlock was heard on his Fearless podcast weighing in on the lawsuit filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who is alleging that she was sexually harassed by members of Fox Sports, including former on-air star Skip Bayless.

But Whitlock veered into personal comments that strayed from the issue at hand and made himself a target of those who felt his admissions were untoward.

Whitlock turned to his own thoughts about sexual harassment where it concerns his one-time Fox Sports colleague, Joy Taylor, whose appearance apparently caused him to avoid interacting with her.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Whitlock said on his show. “And that big rack of hers that she showed off constantly and that peanut butter skin—I said to myself, ‘Jay, stay away.'”

Naturally, critics said Whitlock’s comments about Taylor’s “big rack” reeked of sexism and was an inappropriate thing to say about a co-worker.

Despite the backlash, Whitlock is not backing down. Not only is he claiming he was just being honest about himself, but he also asked social media users to explain what was inappropriate about what he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston