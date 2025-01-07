Pacific Palisades, one of the areas hardest hit by the wildfires that raged through Los Angeles on Tuesday, was home to thousands who were forced to leave their homes and possessions behind.

It is also the home Lakers coach, JJ Redick, whose family was among more than 26,000 forced to evacuate the area.

Before the Lakers took on the Mavericks Tuesday night, Redick shared his family’s experience and sent “thoughts and prayers” to those impacted by the out-of-control blaze.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now. That’s where I live. Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated,” Redick told reporters. “I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

Actor James Woods was also forced to evacuate. Hundreds of LAFD firefighters, as well as firefighters and support personnel from neighboring communities, are actively engaged in battling the blaze.

“Residents should remain prepared to evacuate and stay clear of the area to allow emergency responders to operate safely,” Los Angeles County Lifeguards said.