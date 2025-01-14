Jemele Hill Lashes Out at Kardashians for Knocking LA Mayor Karen Bass Response to Wildfires

Former ESPN sportscaster Jemele Hill trashed the Kardashian family in response to Khloé Kardashian’s criticism of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s response to the wildfires.

In the wake of the wildfires that have devastated both the Pacific Palisades and Altadena/Pasadena, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley publicly expressed her grievances with the mayor’s office for cutting important resources and funds to her department, which likely exacerbated the fires. In response, Khloé Kardashian amplified Crowley’s voice. Per Mediaite:

Kardashian shared the video of Crowley speaking with KTTV Fox 11 last week in a interview that sparked rumors she was going to be fired by the Democrat mayor. The mayor’s office denied those rumors and the two appeared together at a press conference the next day, where Bass acted surprised that anyone would suggest such a thing. “I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!!” Kardashian wrote. “You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” “Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!” she wrote.

Speaking with Al Sharpton on MSNBC Sunday, Jemele Hill went as far as to blame the water shortage during the fire on people like the Kardashians.

“What I would encourage everybody who’s watching this program right now to do Google, Khloe Kardashian and the Kardashians and water usage; you’ll find some very interesting information because their family alone? The amount of water they use is so excessive that it was a news story, a big news story here in Los Angeles,” she said.

While Hill understood that criticisms of Bass may be a “natural human reaction,” she felt that people are just looking for someone to blame.

“So I find that [Khloé’s comments to call out Mayor Bass and especially in a moment where people are just trying to survive, and you are one of the most glamorous, privileged families in this city. And so for her to call Mayor Bass a joke, it’s just not the time for that,” she said.

“You know, listen, we don’t know the source of these fires. It’s so much information that we don’t have so much misinformation that has been allowed to really pollute this issue online. You know, between the back and forths between the fire department,” she added.

