Video Shows Arrest of 4 Chilean Illegals Who Burglarized Joe Burrow’s Home

Video has emerged of the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulling over and eventually arresting four Chilean illegals who burglarized the home of Bengals star QB Joe Burrow in December.

The home invasion occurred on December 9, when Burrow and the Bengals were in Dallas playing the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. A 911 call from a woman named Olivia Ponton, a model and social media influencer described as an employee of Burrow’s, called the police and informed them that the home was being broken into while she was there.

Ponton was not harmed.

According to court documents, the four Chileans, Sergio Cabello, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Alexander Chavez, were pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Jan. 10.

“All four males were identified as being illegally in the country or overstaying their permissions,” the arrest report read.

Court documents state a search of the men and vehicle revealed “an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat, believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County, Ohio.” Burrow led LSU to a national championship in 2019, plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, and lives in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Police also located tools used in burglaries by the South American Theft Group.

The Chilean illegals are charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

The burglary of Burrow’s home is but one instance of a series of home invasions targeting professional athletes. So far, the spree has hit the homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Burrow, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, Mavericks star Luka Doncic, and Penguins star Evgeny Malkin.