‘Holy America!’: NFL Fans Thrilled by Singing Sailor Generald Wilson’s National Anthem Performance

No one outside Kansas City wants to see the Chiefs dominate in the playoffs anymore. However, one frequent KC postseason fixture is winning the internet.

Just before the AFC Championship Game started, retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson thrilled the crowd with a stirring national anthem performance that sent the internet abuzz.

The internet did not take long to respond.

“Ol buddy just absolutely slaughtered the National Anthem.. thanks for your service and the golden pipes, sir,” ESPN host Pat McAfee wrote on X.

“Holy America, Generald Wilson just sang the best National Anthem, maybe ever. Tears in my eyes and goosebumps. Truly amazing #AFCChampionship #beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Generald Wilson is the best National Anthem singer I’ve ever heard. His rendition brought me to tears. Bravo, sir, and thank you for your service. #AFCChampionship,” another user wrote.

“As always, Generald Wilson with a killer anthem! The best!” another fan wrote.

“A+ National Anthem performance,” said another.

“That man is flat out singing the national anthem. Wow,” said a clergy member, Fr. Joseph Krupp.

“Best rendition of the National Anthem I’ve ever heard – wow!” wrote a Bills fan.

“We’re gonna give that national anthem an A+. Bravo, sir. Bravo,” wrote an approving fan.

“#GeneraldWilson is STILL the G.O.A.T. for the National Anthem. Need him at a Super Bowl,” the praise continued.

The sentiment of that final X user has been shared many times over. Many have frequently suggested that Wilson perform the anthem at the Super Bowl, even if it means denying a celebrity recording artist the opportunity.