Watch: Collision Results in Brawl on the Track at Supercross Race

Two racers were involved in a knock-down brawl on the track during a Supercross motorbike race in California on Saturday.

Video seems to show riders Braden Spangle and Wyatt Mattson rolling around and throwing punches at each other on the track during the A2 qualifying round at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California, according to Fox News.

As the two rolled on the dirt track, other bikers tried to race past them, and rider Anthony Casteneda almost collided with the two brawlers as they tussled in the middle of the race.

It was not exactly clear what the two were fighting over.

Watch:

Both racers were suspended after the fight.

Neither Spangle nor Mattson were able to make the heats in San Diego, though Spangle did make it to the heats in Anaheim early this racing season. He did not, however, make it to the main event.

Haiden Deegan won in Anaheim, finishing 4.4 seconds ahead of Julien Beaumer.

Jordon Smith, Jo Shimoda, and Cole Davies were third, fourth, and fifth.

Spangle later apologized to fans, saying in a Facebook post, “First off, I want to apologize to all of my sponsors, friends and fam. I am not proud of the way I acted and I let it get the best of me and It will not happen again.”

But he went on to explain that some of the stories that claimed he rammed into Mattson are wrong. And he insisted he was “t-boned” by Mattson.