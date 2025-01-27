Dave Portnoy ‘Quits Football’ After Controversial Call Costs Him $1M Super Bowl Wager

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy is fed up with what he calls “disgusting” and “rigged” NFL officiating and vows never to watch again after a controversial call late in the AFC Championship Game cost him his $1 million Super Bowl bet.

The trouble started when the Bills’ Josh Allen failed to convert (or, at least, seemingly failed to convert) on a crucial 4th & 1 play when Buffalo was driving to extend their lead.

Portnoy was so convinced that Allen had reached the line-to-gain that he fired off a video rant after the play where he vowed never to watch football again.

Portnoy isn’t alone. Many NFL fans and even the far-side official on the play seemed to think Aleen had done enough to get the first down. However, Portnoy was alone, or at least in a very small, select group of people, because he had a $1 million wager on Buffalo winning the Super Bowl.

The play before the failed 4th & 1 also seemed suspect. On a 3rd & 3, Allen passed to Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, who appeared to reach the first down but was marked short.

After the Chiefs took possession following the failed 4th & 1, the game was never the same. The Chiefs retook the lead and eeked out a 3-point victory, punching their ticket for their third straight Super Bowl.

“The biggest hosejob I’ve ever f*cking seen,” Portnoy said. “First of all, the third-and-3 play, this spot is disgusting. Knee’s not down. This is a first down. So that spot, off. That’s a bad spot right there by, I don’t know, half a yard right there? And then we’re gonna go for it on fourth down, which we all know what happens.

“But the fact that these refs, who decides where … first of all, this is clearly a first down. It’s like not even f–king close. And then what is this? That one ref is way past and another one’s a foot off, you just randomly decide where you’re throwing the football? What if the other guy got the spot?”

The Bills, who have beaten the Chiefs in three out of four regular-season games since Josh Allen became the starter, are now 0-4 against KC in the postseason.