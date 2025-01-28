Mark Walter, owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will donate $100 million to the Southern California wildfire recovery effort. The fires devastated the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, northern Pasadena, and parts of Malibu.

Former basketball star Magic Johnson, a part owner of the Dodgers, announced the $100 million Walter donation on Tuesday. The donation will come through the Walter Family Foundation and the Dodgers Foundation.

“The LA fires have wreaked havoc on LA’s neighborhoods,” Walter said in a statement. “It’s time for those with means to come forward and make a positive impact to build back better.”

According to Dodgers Nation, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had “tapped Magic Johnson, Mark Walter, and Casey Wasserman to lead a new private-sector initiative to support wildfire recovery in Los Angeles.”

The relief effort will be called LA Rises, which Mark Walter’s $100 million donation will help to jumpstart.

“This is a time for bold action,” Magic Johnson said in a statement. “We’re bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno — no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood — has a chance to rebuild and thrive. This isn’t just about recovery; it’s about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before.

“Los Angeles will rise again — stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever,” said Newsom. “Just as California came together to fight the fires, we’ll work together to rebuild.”

The Palisades Fire destroyed 6,837 homes and other structures and burned 23,448 acres. The Eaton Fire destroyed 9,418 homes and burned 14,021 acres. As many as 29 people lost their lives.

