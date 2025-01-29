WATCH: Basketbrawl: Dozens of Fans Duke it Out in the Stands During VCU-St. Louis Game

A wild scene erupted in the closing moments of the VCU vs. St. Louis basketball game on Tuesday night. Several older fans came tumbling down the stairs in a swirling brawl that required multiple security officers to break up.

The fight began at the 1:10 mark of the second half as St. Louis led VCU, 78-69.

The scrap resembled an old Western saloon brawl as one fan threw himself bodily against another.

“You don’t often see this in college basketball, but there is a heck of a brawl going on in the stands,” said CBS Sports analyst Tom McCarthy.

It’s unclear what started the fight. However, what is known is that the game was delayed for over 10 minutes as both basketball teams and thousands of other fans watched on, with mouths agape, as the highly unusual incident unfolded.

Once play resumed, St. Louis held on to win the game. Though, after a fight like that, it’s unlikely anyone will remember who won the game.