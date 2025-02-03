UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Apologizes for Pro-Hitler Rant: ‘I’m Not a Nazi’

UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell has issued a public apology after going on a pro-Hitler rant last week where he described the Nazi dictator as a “good guy” he might want to go fishing with.

Mitchell made the comments on the first episode of his podcast.

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination,” Mitchell said during the podcast. “I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays.”

On Monday, Mitchell posted an apology on social media in which he acknowledged Hitler’s “evil” acts and vowed to be “more considerate” of the “suffering of all peoples.”

Mitchell’s original comments enraged UFC President Dana White, who launched into a tirade, calling Mitchell an “idiot.”

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one is probably the worst,” White began. “When you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people.”

White added, “Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron.

“That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

Mitchell has fought in the UFC since 2018. His last victory came in December against Kron Gracie, the son of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA legend Rickson Gracie.