WATCH: Canadian NBA Fans in Toronto Boo U.S. National Anthem

Fans of the Toronto Raptors have become the latest group of Canadian fans to boo the U.S. national anthem during a professional sports game.

The Canadian fans booed during the Raptors 115 to 108 win against the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

WATCH:

Raptors fans were not the first Canadian sports fans to boo the U.S. anthem in the wake of announcements of tariffs set by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last week, Canadian fans at two NHL games booed during the U.S. national anthem, and now Canadian NBA fans are joining them.

Ottawa Senators fans unleashed their complaints during a game against the Minnesota Wild:

Calgary Flames fans also booed the U.S. anthem during the game with the Detroit Red Wings:

