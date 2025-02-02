Canadian fans erupted in a wave of boos during the playing of the U.S. national anthem Saturday as the Ottawa Senators took on the Minnesota Wild.

Observing the custom when a U.S. team visits the Senators in Ottawa, the U.S. national anthem was played first at the start of the game. But when the tune kicked off, the Canadians in the stands went mad, Mediaite reported.

The boos came only hours after President Donald Trump announced stiff tariffs on Canadian goods because Canadian authorities are not helping the U.S. stop the trafficking of illegal aliens and illegal drugs.

That was not the only time on Saturday that Canadian fans expressed their hatred of Americans.

In Calgary, a similar scene played out during the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings game.

A White House document explaining the tariffs points to the “extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl,” adding it “constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).”

The document added that the tariffs will remain “Until the crisis is alleviated.”

