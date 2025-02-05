Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Excited to Play in Front of Trump at Super Bowl: ‘It’s a Great Honor’

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are used to playing in front of thousands of dignitaries on the game’s biggest stage. But there’s one dignitary in particular they’re excited to play for this year: President Trump.

Mahomes was asked for his thoughts on playing in front of Trump at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday.

“It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president,” Mahomes said. “Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Kelce echoed a similar refrain when reporters queried him about Trump’s presence.

“That’s awesome,” Kelce said. “It’s a great honor no matter who the president is.”

“I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world, so it’ll be pretty cool.”

As Breitbart’s Nick Gilbertson reported on Tuesday, “A White House source confirmed Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman’s report that Trump would be at the big game.”

Gilbertson added, “A pre-taped interview between Trump and Fox News host Brett Baier is also set to air during the pregame show on Fox, broadcasting the Super Bowl.”

Trump will become the first sitting president in history to attend the Super Bowl.