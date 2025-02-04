Donald Trump to Attend Super Bowl 59 Between Chiefs, Eagles

Breitbart News has verified that President Donald Trump is set to attend Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A White House source confirmed Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman’s report that Trump would be at the big game.

A pre-taped interview between Trump and Fox News host Brett Baier is also set to air during the pregame show on Fox, which is broadcasting the Super Bowl.

The president’s affinity for sports is well-documented, and this will mark at least the second major sporting event he has attended since his landslide election win on November 5.

On November 16, days removed from the election, Trump attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden and received a hero’s welcome.

“It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won, now that he’s the president again, oh my God,” said UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan.

The president and first lady Melania Trump notably attended the 2020 NCAA College Football National Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers at the Superdome, where Sunday’s game will happen.

The Eagles enter the Super Bowl after steamrolling the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game in a 55-23 rout, thanks to six combined rushing touchdowns from running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Chiefs look to win their third Super Bowl in as many years — a feat never accomplished in league history — after yet another playoff classic with the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs hung on by a 32-29 margin in a game decided in the final moments.

Super Bowl 59 comes just one month after the New Year’s morning terrorist attack in New Orleans, when the terror suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, rammed his pickup truck through a crowd, killing 14 and injuring 35. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to lend heavy federal security assistance for the Super Bowl, as Breitbart News noted.