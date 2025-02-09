A protester reportedly unfurled a Palestinian flag at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday and was immediately apprehended.

The moment occurred during rap artist Kendrick Lamar’s performance when the protester stood up on a platform to show the flag just as security came to apprehend him. Video:

According to on3, the man “made it all the way onto the main stage where Lamar was performing when security finally noticed him.”

“At that point, he fled the stage and ran onto the field, where he was chased by a different set of security officers. He made a full circle on the field before encountering more resistance,” it added.

The unveiling of the flag comes after Israel and Hamas negotiated a ceasefire, which included a gradual release of Israeli hostages. Speaking with Brett Baier on Sunday, President Trump said that the images of released Israelis looked like something out of the Holocaust.

“They literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors. I don’t know how long we’re gonna take that,” he said.

