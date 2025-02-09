VIDEO: Eagles Fans Burn Chiefs Jersey While Chanting ‘F*ck Taylor Swift!’

A group of Eagles fans attempted to rip and burn what appeared to be a Kansas City Chiefs jersey while chanting “F*ck Taylor Swift” after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 at Super Bowl 59.

The footage shows fans playing tug-of-war with the jersey and struggling to light it.

The scene surrounding the jersey wasn’t the only piece of mayhem in the streets of Philadelphia. A bunch of fans also climbed onto the roof of a car and scaled light posts.

The wild scene mirrored events from two weeks ago when Eagles fan Tyler Sabapathy fell off a light pole while celebrating Philadelphia’s 55-24 victory over the Washington Commanders. Before the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Mayor Charelle Parker pleaded with fans not to climb light poles or anything else. However, it appears fans did not heed her call.

The victory brought Philadelphia its second Super Bowl championship and spoiled Kansas City’s attempt to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era.