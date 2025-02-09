WATCH: President Posts Super Bowl Videos of Crowd Cheering for Him, Booing Taylor Swift

In the middle of Super Bowl 59, President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to post a video of the cheers he and daughter Ivanka got alongside the boos pop star Taylor Swift suffered.

The president and his daughter received a huge wave of cheers during the national anthem when jumbotron cameras caught Trump standing at attention and saluting during the anthem.

By contrast, Taylor Swift did not get nearly as much love when she appeared on the screen as a torrent of boos washed across Caesars Superdome.

Trump caught the two moments on his Truth Social account on Sunday:

For her part, the pop star seemed a bit taken aback by her reception. As the boos washed over the stadium, she sat glumly soaking in it all.

But she might have expected the boos. After all, when the two teams were introduced as the coverage began, the Chiefs got a large number of boos from the fans in the stadium. Yet, when the Eagles hit the field, the Superdome was all cheers.

This crowd does not seem very Chief-friendly.

