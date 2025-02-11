The Kansas City Chiefs were crushed 42-29 by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but for kicker Harrison Butker the disappointments didn’t end there.

Butker was reportedly left modestly clad only in a towel and forced to search for his clothes after they were mistakenly taken from him.

The confusion happened post-game when Butker showered before the Chiefs looked to leave the stadium as soon as they could after hopes of winning three consecutive Super Bowls were not realised… but the kicker could not find his suit.

A report in the Daily Mail suggests Chiefs staffers had innocently removed his outfit, believing it to be Patrick Mahomes’ who the kicker regularly sits next to in the locker room.

The kicker took the mishap in good spirits, the Mail notes.

Butker is believed to have left in Chiefs training gear, ending what must have been a humiliating night for all those in Kansas City white.

The 29-year-old did not score a single point on Sunday after Andy Reid went for two-point conversions after all three of the Chiefs’ second-half touchdowns.