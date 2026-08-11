MN AG Ellison: Great to Have Socialists in the Party, Dems Are ‘Debating Ideas’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said he welcomed Democratic candidates who were members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) because it makes the party debate ideas.

Host Peter Alexander said, “There’s a conversation happening among Democrats, and I’m sure a lot of people sitting listening to this conversation right now, who have these real concerns about the sort of divide they’re experiencing within the party between the more progressive candidates and the more moderate, more centrist candidates. The fear is that ultimately it may cost the party some seats, some governors’ mansions. You saw that Abdul El-Sayed, someone you supported, obviously won what was a really close race against a more moderate Senate candidate in the state of Michigan. Right now in Wisconsin, Francesca Hong is facing some similar concerns.”

He asked, “What do you make of that concern, and how do you satisfy those more centrist Democrats and independent-minded folks, in states like your own right now, who are having that real debate within their own head?”

Ellison said, “I think the debate is great. I think it’s an important debate to have. Democratic, ‘big D’ Democrats are being democratic ‘small D,’ meaning that we’re debating ideas. What’s the best way forward to make sure that Americans can afford their lives and live with dignity, safety and respect? That is the discussion we should be having. And so I don’t see it as a bad thing. I believe, just like in Michigan, you notice Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens came together right after the election. We’re going to do the same here in Minnesota. And I’m going to tell you that it is not a bad thing for us to discuss ideas. How do we get more health care for more people? How do we lower prices, and how do we stand up for everyone’s rights? That’s a good debate. That’s not a bad debate.”

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