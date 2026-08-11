Brennan: We ‘Should Be Very Worried’ About Trump Interfering in Midterms

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” former CIA Director John Brennan expressed his concern that President Donald Trump would somehow interfere with the midterm elections.

Host Peter Alexander said, “The president has had a hard time getting his SAVE America Act effort through. We’ve heard a lot on this conversation as it relates to voting restrictions. He wants to pass it through Congress. He doesn’t have the votes right now.”

After playing a clip of Trump discussing the midterms, Alexander asked, “Your reaction to that? A lot of fear about what may happen ahead of these midterms.”

Brennan said, “I think we all should be very worried about what the President might do in order to try to interfere somehow in the integrity of the upcoming midterm elections. He has tremendous authority in terms of the president of the United States. And if he believes that either House is going to shift to Democratic control, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s going to pull out all stops and use, as he says, every tool at their availability. And with the Department of Justice, as well as with the Republican Congress, willing to support him, again, I think we have very legitimate reasons to be very concerned and worried.”

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