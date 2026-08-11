A report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association shows that gun-controlled Chicago has more murders thus far this year than all major cities in pro-gun Florida combined.

The report was released August 5, 2026, at which time it indicated Chicago had 211 murders for the year.

By contrast, Florida’s major cities–Miami, Orlando, and Tampa–had a combined 29 murders during the same time frame.

Specifically: Eight murders in Miami, ten murders in Orlando, and eleven murders in Tampa.

The number of robberies in Chicago also eclipsed the total number witnessed in Florida’s major cities. There were 2,168 in Chicago versus a total of 385 in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, combined.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) posted to X regarding the report: “Florida has a 50 year low crime rate. When you enact law and order policies and support law enforcement, the bad guys pay the price.”

In addition to policies that support law enforcement, Florida has constitutional carry, which DeSantis signed into law April 3, 2023. His signature made Florida the 26th constitutional carry state in the Union.

On the other hand, Chicago, like all of Illinois, requires law-abiding citizens to acquire a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card simply to own a gun for home defense and subsequently mandates a second document, a concealed carry permit, in order to carry for self-defense. Additionally, there is a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, gun storage laws, a “Glock switch” ban, a bump stock ban, and regulations on firearms that Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

Moreover, Chicago has city-based controls and its seat, Cook County, has county controls that give Chicago even more 2A restrictions than other parts of the state.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.