A Kentucky couple were arrested after a 1-year-old boy choked to death on his own dirty diaper in a garage filled with hazards and filth.

Deavan Williams, 22, is facing murder charges in connection with the child’s death, and the little boy’s mother, 22-year-old Alexandrae Price, is facing charges of child abuse, the New York Post reported.

Williams was allegedly watching the toddler on July 27, when the child “consumed portions of a feces-contaminated diaper” and choked, the report states, citing Allen County District Court documents.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was taken to a nearby hospital where staff found “suspicious trauma, including mouth bleeding and body bruising.”

Williams allegedly admitted in an interview with police that he knew the baby ate the dirty diaper before he choked to death, although he says he was asleep at the time of the fatal incident.

During the investigation of the house, law enforcement found that Williams and Price kept the child in horrendous and trash-filled conditions long before he choked to death.

“A physical inspection and interviews revealed Williams knowingly subjected the child under twelve to extreme endangerment and cruel punishment,” the police citation reportedly states, “residing in an un-air-conditioned garage filled with trash, beer cans, soiled diapers, and heavy cat urine, where the infant’s playpen sat directly on the contaminated floor.”

The playpen the child was in also contained “animal urine, animal feces, raw sewage, decomposing animals, and other hazardous conditions,” the document continues.

The pair also admitted to bathing the little boy with an outdoor hose and said they were “surprised the baby did not have parasites due to the filth” he was constantly exposed to.

Court documents allege that Williams also fed the child “extremely spicy foods despite [Price] telling him to stop…and acknowledging that the child routinely consumed diapers, couch cushions, and other unsafe objects.”

“Price also stated that the living area had flies and spiders. A large amount of trash and debris was also found in the living area, posing significant health hazards,” the arrest citation reportedly reads. “The living area was also reported to have high moisture levels and poor ventilation, posing a health hazard.”

Both Williams and Price were being held at the Allen County Detention Center. They are expected to appear in Allen County District Court on Wednesday.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.