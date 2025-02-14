Eagles Star Mocks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with Obscene Tee Shirt During Championship Parade

Parades are where people go to make signs and slogans and celebrate. Well, Eagles corner CJ Gardner-Johnson got very creative with his message.

The Eagles defender showed up to his team’s victory parade on Friday wearing a sweatshirt that read, “Swifties can LIX my b*lls.” The LIX are the Roman numerals for 59, commemorating Super Bowl 59, and the other part is an obscene shot at Taylor Swift fans and the relationship between Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

This isn’t the first time Gardner-Johnson has trolled Kelce or his choice of girlfriend. Previously, he posted a pic of him confronting Kelce with a message about the Chiefs star’s former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, saying Kelce “Should’ve Stayed with that thick sh*t.”

In fairness, Kelce won a Super Bowl while dating Taylor Swift.

That post, however, set off the Swifties, who targeted a restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson’s mother with a flurry of negative reviews. Google and Yelp both acted to remove the recent negative comments and halt further “Unusual Activity.”

Eagles fans got back at Swift again during the Super Bowl, boing her loudly when she appeared on the jumbotron.

The victory in Super Bowl LIX gave the Eagles their second Super Bowl championship, revenge against the Chiefs from a previous loss, and spoiled Kansas City’s attempt to three-peat.