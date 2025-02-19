Patrick Mahomes Sr., father to the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, admitted to officials this week that he “staged” a fight with John Rocker for Barstool Sports.

The former Mets pitcher recently got into a fight with former Atlanta Braves reliever John Rocker during Super Bowl weekend, which he later admitted was a “staged altercation.”

“[It] was a staged altercation to get publicity for [a] celebrity boxing match that was set to take place in April 2025,” Mahomes Sr. told officials this week, per TMZ Sports.

According to the New York Post, the trip to New Orleans caused Mahomes Sr. to miss his urine test, which led to his meeting and questioning with officials.

A copy of a “Rough ‘N Rowdy” contract was attached to the court docs, showing Mahomes Sr. had signed on to fight in the Barstool Sports event on Jan. 17, weeks before the viral altercation with Rocker. The 54-year-old will make $85,000 for the bout, with potentially more on the table from pay-per-view sales for the April 19 show. Rough N’ Rowdy has previously been involved in the aging baseball star business, and it came back to bite them in 2021 when Jose Canseco, then 57, “took a dive” in a fight with the promotion.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy promoted the fight in a recent video post on X where he took a dig at Patrick Mahomes Jr. for publicly expressing his dislike for Barstool Sports.

“I know Patty Mahomes the Super Bowl guy, the guy who just got his doors blown off said he hated Barstool,” Portnoy said . “Well, now your dad’s fighting in our company against John Rocker. I’ll save a seat, free of charge. Patty Mahomes and crew, no bad blood we can make up and watch your dad fight. That’s an open invite. You said you don’t like us, I get your dad to fight Rough N’ Rowdy.”

